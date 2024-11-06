Govt committed to supporting public sector lawyers – President

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on public sector lawyers to continue with the pursuit of ethical prac­tice and shared dedication in order to establish a legacy of legal excellence.

He said this was the only way by which they could strengthen the foundations of public service.

• President Akufo-Addo interacting with Helen Ziwu (left). With them is Mr Godfred Dame

“Ladies and gentlemen, members of the bar, as public sector lawyers, the path we walk is one that demands courage, com­mitment, integrity, and a ceaseless pursuit of excellence.

The government is committed to sup­porting your development, ensuring that our legal teams are well prepared to face the challenges of our time,” he empha­sised.

President Akufo-Addo made the call at the opening of the maiden Public Sector Lawyers’ Conference in Accra yesterday.

The conference organised under the auspices of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General was under the theme, ‘Coordinating legally for an efficient and cohesive public service.

It is aimed at strengthening collabora­tion among lawyers representing the gov­ernment and all agencies and corporations in which the government has interests.

President Akufo-Addo said his govern­ment over the last eight years had invested in building not just the capacity of public sector lawyers but also developing the whole architecture of justice delivery.

He said the Attorney General had been at the forefront of the transformative legal reforms that strengthen accountabili­ty, expanded access to justice, and advance legal education.

“Among these are the Contracts Amendment Act of 2023, Act 1114, which prohibits compound interest in state contracts, protecting the public purse from undue financial burden,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the Criminal and Other Offenses Procedure Amendment Act of 2022, Act 1079, which introduces plea bargaining into the legal system, pro­moting quicker resolution within criminal justice, the Whistleblower Amendment Act of 2023, Act 1103, which incentivised transparency by rewarding whistleblowers, creating a strong environment for ac­countability were clear examples of these transformation.

“My government’s commitment to the legal sector extends to the development of infrastructure, as evidenced by the construction of 100 courthouses across the country and the development of 121 residential units nationwide for judges.

Alongside the construction of a magnificent 10-storey law house in Accra, which will soon house the Office of the Attorney General,” he emphasised.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, on his part said plans were afoot for the con­struction of modern regional offices for his outfit.

This he said was necessary for the attainment of a modern, well-equipped public legal service that could effectively support the legal needs of the state.

Mr Dame said there was the need for an expanded and cohesive public legal service to meet the complex modern legal needs of the state.

Mr Dame further revealed that the Ministry was almost done with the recruit­ment of an additional 70 state attorneys, a feat that would bring the total number of state attorneys appointed under President Akufo-Addo’s tenure to 190.

This expansion, he said demonstrat­ed the government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the Attorney General’s Office.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL