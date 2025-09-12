Focus on more pressing issues like Galamsey, not hate speech – Ellen Ama Daaku to Mahama

An aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,Ellen Ama Daaku has advised President John Dramani Mahama to shift his attention from social media hate speech to more urgent national issues such as illegal mining.

Speaking in an interview, she noted that the President’s recent comments about tracking the IP addresses of people who spread hate speech were unnecessary.

According to her, President Mahama must first define what he considers to be hate speech before seeking to punish people for it.

Ms. Daaku argued that the President himself had benefitted from hate speech and social media attacks in the past when he was in opposition.

She said even during his time in government, he described his opponents and their tribesmen in unpalatable terms, which later drew complaints from former President Nana Akufo-Addo to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

She stressed that harsh criticism of leaders on social media should not automatically be considered hate speech, adding that former leaders, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo had all been subjected to it.

“He is only feeling what Nana Akufo-Addo went through for eight years,” she remarked.

While acknowledging the need to regulate misconduct online, Ms. Daaku insisted that going after social media activists should not be a priority.

She noted that many political activists, including herself, had been insulted and attacked online but never called for arrests.

She concluded that President Mahama should focus his energy on solving pressing problems such as galamsey and the economy instead of concentrating on critics on social media.

By: Jacob Aggrey