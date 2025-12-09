GFA confirms December 16 start for Second Transfer Window of 2025/26 season

The Football Association has announced that the second registration window for the 2025/26 season will open at 00:01am on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and close at 11:59 p.m. GMT on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

This mid-season window provides clubs with a crucial opportunity to strengthen their squads as the campaign intensifies, allowing teams to address weaknesses, reinforce key positions and add depth ahead of the second half of the season.

Both the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) will be active throughout this period, enabling clubs to complete player transfers, local and foreign, before the deadline.

The GFA reminds all clubs to process their transactions through the ITMS/DTMS within the stipulated time frame. It further cautions that any club failing to meet the minimum squad requirement of 20 approved players will be deactivated.

The 2025/26 football season, which kicked off on September 12, 2025, is scheduled to conclude on May 30, 2026.

Clubs are kindly reminded to fully comply with the directive and take note as there shall be no extensions to the window