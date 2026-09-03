Foreign Affairs Ministry commends Fourth Estate over attestation investigation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commended The Fourth Estate for its investigative report into the attestation process, while announcing measures to improve the service and prevent the activities of middlemen.

The Ministry, in a press statement issued on Thursday, September 3, 2026, acknowledged an online report published by The Fourth Estate on September 2 concerning an undercover investigation into attestation services provided by state institutions.

It praised the media organisation for its investigative work, noting that such efforts contribute to good governance, public accountability and improved service delivery.

The Ministry, however, clarified that the man implicated in the investigation is not a staff member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, the individual has been sanctioned by his respective institution and reported to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

It added that he has also been prohibited from entering the premises of the Ministry.

The Ministry maintained that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards middlemen and third-party facilitators who seek to profit from the acquisition of attestation documents.

It condemned the activities of what it described as unscrupulous middlemen who take advantage of vulnerable members of the public.

The Ministry explained that the attestation process involves several institutions across different arms of government, making coordination important to maintaining the integrity of the process.

It said efforts to strengthen coordination among the institutions involved had been ongoing for several months, even before The Fourth Estate’s investigation.

Attestation process to go digital

The Ministry disclosed that comprehensive reforms are underway to make the attestation process more efficient and reduce direct human interaction.

According to it, plans are being pursued to make payments for attestation services cashless, while digital platforms are also being developed to support the entire process.

The Ministry expressed confidence that the reforms would produce results similar to improvements achieved in Ghana’s passport application and administration processes.

It further reminded the public that the Parliament-approved fee for attestation is GH¢200.

The fee, it explained, is collected by officials of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, who issue the appropriate receipts.

The Ministry warned the public against using middlemen, stressing that engaging their services is strictly illegal.

It encouraged anyone with information, enquiries or complaints concerning the attestation process to contact the Ministry.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency, integrity and ethical standards in the delivery of its services.

By: Jacob Aggrey