Four arrested in connection with murder of a couple

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested four (4) suspects including one juvenile in connection with the murder of Apam Azubilla age 45 and his wife, Apam Anomsigna age 35 at Kusanaba a suburb of Zebilla District.

The Suspects, Safianu Salam, Awal Salam, Jawal Salam and the juvenile (name withheld) were arrested at their hideout on June 19, 2026 at Kugre near Garu.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on June 10, 2026, Apam Azubilla and his wife were in their room when four men with a weapon entered their room attacked and shot them.

Apam Azubilla shouted for help and his brother Ayubugre Apam who heard the call rushed to his brother’s room and saw them lying in a supine position with blood on the floor.

They were rushed to the Zegoyire Health Centre where Apam Anomsigna was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Apam Azubilla was also pronounced dead on arrival at the Zebilla District Hospital where he had been further referred for medical attention.

An examination of the bodies revealed gun shot wounds. The family of deceased handed over to police three shells of AK47 ammunition.

The Suspects are in Police custody and will be put before court.