From Crisis to triumph: Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe’s leadership legacy at KNUST

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe was appointed Director of Communication at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in August 2019, at the time the university was reeling from the aftermath of a violent 2018 student demonstration. The crisis had tarnished KNUST’s reputation and disrupted its operations. Tasked with managing the crisis and rebuilding the university’s image, Dr. Bekoe embarked on a mission that would redefine the role of strategic communication in higher education management.

Dr. Bekoe’s impressive academic credentials underpin his success. He holds a Doctorate in Communication, Culture, and Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; a Master’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Education, Winneba; and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Cape Coast. With over 27 years of experience spanning elementary, secondary, polytechnic, and university education, Dr. Bekoe combines academic rigour with practical expertise.

Under Dr. Bekoe’s leadership, the Communication Directorate of KNUST developed and implemented a comprehensive communication plan which aligns with the university’s vision and strategic objectives. This initiative ensured consistent messaging across all platforms, reinforcing KNUST’s brand and values.

A cornerstone of his strategy was improving public relations and media management. As the university’s primary spokesperson, Dr. Bekoe fostered robust relationships with local, national, and international media outlets. His proactive approach to crisis communication effectively mitigated potential threats, resolving many of them at their inception and reinforcing KNUST’s reputation as a leading academic institution in Africa.

Dr. Bekoe’s tenure has seen remarkable achievements:

Enhanced Rankings : KNUST now enjoys favourable standings in global rankings such as Times Higher Education and U.S. News & World Report.

: KNUST now enjoys favourable standings in global rankings such as Times Higher Education and U.S. News & World Report. Media Engagement : Regular interactions with media professionals in key regions have drastically reduced negative publicity. Innovative platforms like WhatsApp groups for journalists facilitate seamless communication.

: Regular interactions with media professionals in key regions have drastically reduced negative publicity. Innovative platforms like WhatsApp groups for journalists facilitate seamless communication. Social Media Growth : Under his guidance, KNUST’s social media following skyrocketed. Twitter followers grew from 2,300 in 2019 to over 132,000 in 2024, while Facebook grew to over 185,000 followers, Instagram and LinkedIn followings increased exponentially. The University’s main website attracts over 600,000 visits from partners and prospective students worldwide.

: Under his guidance, KNUST’s social media following skyrocketed. Twitter followers grew from 2,300 in 2019 to over 132,000 in 2024, while Facebook grew to over 185,000 followers, Instagram and LinkedIn followings increased exponentially. The University’s main website attracts over 600,000 visits from partners and prospective students worldwide. Internal Communication : Initiatives like the TEKBRIEF e-newsletter and enhanced website content ensure staff and students are well-informed.

: Initiatives like the TEKBRIEF e-newsletter and enhanced website content ensure staff and students are well-informed. Crisis Management : A dedicated team meets regularly to address potential issues, ensuring peace and stability on campus.

: A dedicated team meets regularly to address potential issues, ensuring peace and stability on campus. Visibility and Branding: Through a combination of periodic documentaries showcasing KNUST’s milestones, regular media engagements fostering positive narratives, and a robust social media presence driving engagement, Dr. Bekoe has executed a comprehensive Marketing and Visibility Strategy. These efforts have significantly elevated the university’s profile capturing global attention and strengthening its reputation as a centre of academic excellence. Dr. Bekoe introduced a policy to publish event news within 24 hours, ensuring timely dissemination of information. He also organises regular training for campus media staff and volunteers, enhancing their skills in journalism, digital media and ethical communication. Additionally, he established guidelines for media engagement, ensuring clarity on who speaks for the university and on what matters.

Dr. Bekoe’s ability to forge partnerships has been instrumental in attracting support from alumni, donors, and industry stakeholders. His advocacy efforts have simplified complex academic policies, making them accessible to diverse audiences. His transformative leadership has not only restored KNUST’s reputation but also set a benchmark for communication in higher education. His focus on strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and innovative practices ensures that KNUST remains a beacon of academic excellence and a preferred choice for students worldwide.

As KNUST continues to thrive under his guidance, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe stands as a testament to the power of strategic communication in driving institutional success.