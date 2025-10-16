From Movement for Change to UP: Alan Kyerematen unveils United Party

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has rebranded the Movement for Ghana as the United Party, with the mission of transforming Ghana into Africa’s economic powerhouse.

He made this announcement at the launch of the United Party (UP), which took place at the Coconut Grove Hotel on Thursday, October 16.

Speaking at the launch, the founder and leader of UP, Alan Kyerematen, said “Today, we are ushering in a new Ghanaian politics. A new dawn that will end the divisiveness, acrimony and rancour in politics in our country; a dawn that will also end the duopoly in Ghanaian politics by offering Ghanaians a credible alternative, and eliminate the culture of ‘Winner takes all.”

Mr.Kyerematen said the new dawn will bring about economic transformation, which will translate into massive job opportunities, usher in a golden age of business, and create prosperity for Ghana.

He added that this will mobilise the collective talents of all Ghanaians for national development, irrespective of age, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.

The leader said the new UP will promote accountable, transparent governance, introduce a policy of zero tolerance for corruption, protect the environment, and promote sustainability.

The former Trade Minister said the vision of the party is to make Ghana the economic powerhouse of Africa by 2040. “That is vision 2040, which we have branded as the ‘Paradise Project’,” he revealed.

Subsequently, he said anything Ghanaians have not heard from him today in terms of policy, such as energy, infrastructure, digitalisation, tourism, the environment, the creative industry, local governance, decentralisation, peace and security, is clearly stated in the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

Alan Kyerematen said it is his fervent hope that UP will bring renewed hope for a unified, peaceful, secure, and prosperous Ghana.

The UP has Boniface Abubakar Siddique (Interim Chairman), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah (Interim Secretary) Hopeson Adorye (Interim Director, Field Operations), and Solomon Owusu ( Communications Director), among others as National Executive Members.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme