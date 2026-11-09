Futsal at the Dakar 2026 YOG: Senegal Showcases a Fast-Growing Sport

DAKAR, Senegal – With the four finalists now known in the futsal tournaments at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), the growth of futsal worldwide, and particularly in Senegal, is opening up new opportunities. As host of this second edition, Senegal has given participating teams a remarkable atmosphere and has shown, through the commitment of its supporters and its federation, the potential of the sport on the African continent.

A Clear Rise in the Level of Play

The sporting assessment after the group stage is very positive, as FIFA underlined in its first feedback on the competition:

“The Youth Olympic futsal tournaments 2026 in Dakar have, so far, exceeded my expectations. We have seen fantastic matches in the group stage, with excellent team performances. The level of play has visibly improved since the first edition in Buenos Aires in 2018, and I am very happy about that.

A line-up of the Senegalese women’s team

This progress is no coincidence. Since 2016, FIFA has invested more than USD 100 million in futsal, through the FIFA Futsal World Cups and development via FIFA Forward, supporting more than 100 projects worldwide. These investments cover infrastructure and competitions as well as the training of coaches, referees and national teams.”

The FIFA Technical Study Group, which includes Graeme Dell (FIFA Futsal Technical Expert and former England futsal head coach) and Rute Carvalho (Portugal women’s U-15 futsal coach), shares this view. Dell notes a general improvement since 2018, with more teams, especially the top ones, now playing to a clear game plan and showing better tempo control: “In Buenos Aires in 2018, we had a lot of football teams competing rather than futsal teams.” Teams have favoured mid or low blocks over high-pressing, and Carvalho points to the 3:1 system in the women’s tournament and 4:0 in the men’s, stressing that collective organisation rests on individual technique. Dell also said several women’s matches would have ranked among the top 12 at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in Manila, and added: “What is encouraging is how much some teams have grown during the tournament. Cameroon, in the women’s competition, showed more each time they faced stronger opponents.”

Packed Venues and a Fantastic Atmosphere

On the pitch and in the stands, Dakar lived up to its promise. Matches at the Iba Mar Diop Stadium were often sold out, while those at the Dakar Arena generated a fantastic atmosphere. Backed by large, passionate crowds, the players performed in a setting worthy of the event.

Among the many spectators supporting the Senegalese teams were the influencer Khaby Lame, former national team coach Pape Thiaw, and political figures including Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, to name just a few.

Senegal’s Potential Recognised by FIFA

For Kasra Haghighi, FIFA Head of Olympics, Futsal & Beach Soccer, the enthusiasm generated by the competition shows the growth potential of futsal in Senegal and across the African continent.

“The Senegalese people have brought incredible heart and atmosphere to both the men’s and women’s tournaments so far. Their passion for futsal is clear to everyone, and they have been a wonderful support for all participating teams,” said Mr Haghighi.

“The Senegalese Football Federation has been investing for several years in developing its futsal national teams in this age category. Seeing both teams win matches against some of the best sides in the world is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of that commitment. The futsal surface, funded with FIFA’s support, will also leave a lasting legacy: it will be an important piece of infrastructure for the continued development of futsal and for the next generation of Senegalese talent. We hope this tournament will inspire even more young people to take up futsal and will contribute to the growth of the sport in Senegal in the years to come.”

The Senegalese Federation Wants to Accelerate

For Abdoulaye Fall, President of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), the tournament is about much more than a chance to compete for Olympic medals. It is also an important step towards establishing futsal as a growing sport in a country with a rich football tradition. Futsal was institutionalised in Senegal in 2002, and the national teams were set up with the YOG in mind.

“But most importantly, we are playing a competition in Senegal and we will work to develop further, especially now that we are starting to have the necessary infrastructure,” he explained.

“It is a rather particular discipline, as it requires specific infrastructure. We will work to expand it as part of our development, so as to have as many pitches as possible nationwide, and then organise national tournaments in collaboration with the technical teams.”

Beyond futsal, Mr Fall also set out his wider ambitions for Senegalese football, stressing the importance of strengthening national structures. “We are working to develop professional players who stay in Senegal, and for that we must develop local football.”

An Exit Rich in Lessons

Beaten by Afghanistan in the decisive match for a semi-final place, Senegal’s men’s team has left the medal race, but head coach Bara Moussa Baldé is focusing above all on the positives.

“What we take away are moments that were very rich in lessons. Of course, we wanted to win to qualify for the semi-final and win a medal, but it didn’t happen. However, I think Senegal has already won its medal: when you look at the organisation and the participation, it is very beautiful. We learned a lot, and now we will get back to work to come back even stronger, because other competitions are coming.”

A Crowd That Carries the Teams

The enthusiasm of the local fans also made a strong impression on Walimata Seye, head coach of Senegal’s women’s team, who believes the fervour of the Dakar crowds is an encouraging sign for the future of futsal in the country.

“There is enormous enthusiasm. The fans are here. They push us, they motivate us, they support us. So first of all, we want to thank them for that, and we hope that from now on, futsal will develop in Senegal.”

Towards the Finals

The final phases are being played right now at the Dakar Arena. In the women’s competition, the gold medal will be contested between Venezuela and Ukraine, while the men’s finalists will be known at the end of the day. Beyond the sporting result, the growth of futsal worldwide, and above all in Senegal, signals opportunity: infrastructure, competitions, training and a new generation of talent are all levers to make the Dakar 2026 legacy a genuine springboard for African futsal.

Source: FIFA