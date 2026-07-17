GACC trains 140 stakeholders to boost accountability

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called for stronger collective action to tackle corruption in the country, warning that the menace continues to undermine national development.

The Programmes Officer of GACC, Mr Samuel Harrison Cudjoe, said addressing corruption required the combined efforts of government institutions, traditional authorities, civil society organisations and citizens.

He made the call at a one-day refresher training workshop organised for 140 stakeholders in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region.

The participants, made up of chiefs, opinion leaders, assembly members, youth leaders and officials of public institutions, were taken through issues relating to anti-corruption, transparency, accountability and good governance.

The workshop, organised by GACC with funding support from the European Union under the Strengthening Accountability, Rule of Law and Institutional Responsiveness in Ghana (SARIS) Project, was also held in the Yendi and Savelugu municipalities, as well as the Kumbungu District.

Mr Cudjoe explained that the training formed part of efforts to increase public awareness of corruption and encourage citizens to report corrupt practices through appropriate channels.

He added that it was also aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of the Public Financial Management system, audit processes and the role of citizens in promoting accountability.

“We want every citizen to understand corruption, appreciate their role and contribute to the fight against it in their various communities,” he said.

Mr Cudjoe urged participants to remain vigilant and support initiatives that promoted transparency, accountability and the prudent management of public resources.

He further encouraged them to pass on the knowledge acquired by educating members of their communities in local languages.

He reaffirmed GACC’s commitment to empowering citizens to actively participate in governance by demanding accountability from public office holders.

The Chief of Kuyuli, Ubore Nambu Jakabiki IV, commended GACC and its development partners for organising the training.

He said the workshop had deepened participants’ understanding of corruption and would help traditional authorities carry out their responsibilities more transparently.

Ubore Jakabiki IV noted that the knowledge gained would be particularly useful in handling land disputes, which frequently came before traditional leaders.

He appealed to GACC and its partners to sustain public education on corruption to enable more citizens to appreciate its impact and support efforts to combat it.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TATALE-SANGULI

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