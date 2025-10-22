GCAA, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority sign partnership deal

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) have entered into an agreement to send GCAA staff to Qatar for attachment and professional training.

Under the agreement, GCAA personnel will undertake three-week attachments in key operational areas, including Aerodrome and Safety, Air Traffic Management, Human Resources, Aeronautical and Air Navigation Services, Communications, Personnel Licensing, Security, and Finance, among other aviation disciplines.

The initiative aims to strengthen the capacity, skills, and professional competence of GCAA staff through structured training and exposure to international best practices.

The arrangement was brokered by the Acting Director-General of GCAA, Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, during a courtesy call on Mr Mohamed bin Al-Hajri, Director-General of the QCAA, on the sidelines of the ICAO General Assembly held in Montréal, Canada.

Rev. Arthur underscored the importance of continuous training and global exposure to ensure that aviation professionals remain abreast of evolving industry trends and innovations.

He explained that the partnership would give GCAA staff first-hand operational experience within one of the world’s most advanced civil aviation systems.

In response, Mr Al-Hajri commended Rev. Arthur for his vision and reaffirmed the QCAA’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s capacity-building efforts. He noted that Qatar’s aviation sector had achieved remarkable progress, establishing the country as a global leader in safety, innovation, and service excellence.

Through this partnership, GCAA personnel will gain valuable exposure to a digitally integrated and sustainable aviation ecosystem, enhancing technical competence, safety oversight, and regulatory performance within Ghana’s aviation sector.

Rev. Arthur expressed confidence that the collaboration would serve as a catalyst for GCAA’s transformation agenda, especially in human resource development and service delivery improvement across departments.

Mr Al-Hajri congratulated the Acting Director-General for initiating the agreement and pledged QCAA’s full support for its successful implementation.

In a related development, Rev. Arthur revealed plans to engage with other civil aviation institutions — including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Singapore Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) — to replicate similar collaborative programmes.

By Times Reporter

