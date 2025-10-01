German govt to help Ghana strengthen regional security

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Frederik Landshoeft, says his country will continue to collaborate closely with Ghana in the area of security to ensure peace in the sub-region.

He noted that Ghana and Germany had been cooperating closely on security largely because peace and stability in the sub-region were in the mutual interest of the two countries and part of global security.

“At the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and with our mili­tary advisory team working alongside the Ghana Armed Forces, for example at the Kofi Annan School, we learn from each other. Together, we strengthen regional security architecture and help protect our citizens from threats,” he emphasised.

Mr Landshoeft who has just com­menced with his duty tour of the coun­try made the call when he addressed the media at his residence in Accra yesterday.

He also expressed the need for Ghana and Germany to collaborate to protect multilateralism in the world.

According to him, this form of cooperation was needed now more than ever due to the changing dynamics of internationalism.

“In a world where more and more states are turning away from a rules-based international order, where bullying and the law of the strongest are propa­gated, we need middle powers like Gha­na and Germany who stand up out of conviction for multilateral responsibility.”

He said Ghana had become more than an important partner for his country in West Africa and beyond and this would require that the two nations consolidated their cooperation.

To this end, he said the area of coop­eration would be strengthened especially in the areas of security, business and labour migration.

In the area of business, Mr Landshoeft said German companies continued to seek new, reliable markets, and Ghana’s openness and stability could prove to be powerful advantage.

“When President Mahama declared Ghana open for business, Germany lis­tened. At the Ambassador’s Conference’s business day in Berlin, there was even a line of companies in front of the Ghana desk,” he said.

He said Germany had strong compa­nies that needed skilled and motivated young people to engage and had the capacity to fill those vacancies.

Mr Landshoeft said investing in skills, training and entrepreneurship was linked with Germany’s demand for profession­als, and also created opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

He said the ties between the two countries went far beyond economics and security.

“They are human ties with over 60 university partnerships, thousands of Ghanaian students in Germany and a vibrant cultural exchange,” he said.

He said music was one of the stron­gest bridges in this direction and the late Daddy Lumba created Bürger Highlife during his Hamburg years and became a symbol of Ghana-German creativity.

“This year, we, at the Embassy, will pay tribute to him at our Unity Day cele­bration,” he said.

The Ambassador said this year’s German Unity Day 2025 celebration scheduled to take place at his residence on Thursday evening would be more than just a reception.

He said the event would be used to shine light on the bridges between Ger­many and Ghana and on the pathways that would lead the two countries to shared progress and stability.

“We will begin with outstanding Gha­naian artists like Baka Dabri, Adena and Susan August, supported by the fantastic Patch Bay band. And we will then have a special tribute to Daddy Lumba,” he concluded.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

