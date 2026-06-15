Angela List pledges to maximise nation’s mineral wealth

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nguvu Mining Limited, Angela List, has been elected as the First Vice President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Her election at the Chamber’s recent annual general meeting in Accra marks a significant milestone for the organisation, which serves as the umbrella body for companies engaged in the exploration, production and processing of mineral resources in the country.

Ms List

Madam List, who has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Female Mining Entrepreneur in Africa, oversees a portfolio of mining companies across West Africa.

These include Adamus Resources Limited, Northern Ashanti Mining Company Limited, Segala Mining Company, Samira Hill Gold Mine and Poura Resources Limited.

She said she would draw on her 25 years of experience in the mining industry to help position the Ghana Chamber of Mines for greater success.

Madam List also stressed the need for increased female participation in the sector, noting that more women must be encouraged to venture into what has traditionally been a male-dominated field.

She said that what men could do, women could do better, adding that the time had come to give practical meaning to that assertion within the mining industry.

She explained that her elevation from Second to First Vice President comes with added responsibility, particularly in helping to maximise the benefits derived from the country’s mineral resources.

She stressed that she would not shirk that responsibility under any circumstances.

Prior to her current role at Nguvu Mining Limited, Madam List served as Executive Director of BCM Ghana Limited and BCM International Limited.

She noted that both companies had grown from small enterprises into major players in the mining services sector during her tenure.

She holds a Master of Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Manchester, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Administration from the University of Ghana.

In addition to her continental recognition, Madam List was named the 2025 Global Power Female Award winner, an honour reserved for some of the most accomplished businesswomen worldwide.

The award was presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where heads of state and first ladies were in attendance.

At the national level, she has received several accolades, including Female CEO of the Year in 2023 and the Asantehene Award, conferred on her by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Ghana’s mining industry.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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