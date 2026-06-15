The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has pledged government support to the National Blood Service (NBS) to help address the country’s growing demand for blood.

He said the support, to be provided through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, would include equipment for blood screening, processing and storage at designated regional blood centres.

According to the Minister, tackling the blood deficit remains critical due to the human cost associated with shortages, particularly in emergencies, pregnancy-related complications and complex surgical procedures.

Mr Akandoh made the pledge during the commemoration of this year’s World Blood Donor Day at the headquarters of the NBS last Friday.

The event was held on the theme: ‘One Drop of Humanity: Give Blood, Save Lives.’

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually to recognise and appreciate voluntary blood donors for their life-saving contributions.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Allied Health, Dr Ignatius Abowini Nchor Awinibuno, the Minister said Ghana collected about 200,000 units of blood last year.

He noted, however, that clinical demand exceeded 300,000 units, leaving a significant shortfall that requires urgent attention.

He explained that the success of the government’s Free Primary Health Care initiative, launched in April, would depend largely on the availability of safe blood for patients in need of transfusions.

Mr Akandoh therefore appealed to stakeholders, including faith-based organisations, corporate institutions, traditional authorities and individuals between the ages of 17 and 60, to donate blood voluntarily.

He also called for intensified community blood donation drives, stressing that safe blood remains a cornerstone of both preventive and emergency healthcare.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, said although efforts were being made to improve access to safe blood, challenges such as misinformation, cultural beliefs and inadequate infrastructure continued to hinder progress.

She urged the country to fast-track efforts towards achieving 100 per cent voluntary, unpaid blood donation, strengthen regional blood centres, invest in innovation and nurture a new generation of donors who regard blood donation as a civic responsibility.

Dr Owusu-Ofori further encouraged the public to support the “Drop Your Drop” initiative, which invites individuals to pledge as voluntary blood donors through an interactive online platform accessible via a QR code.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, called on stakeholders to treat blood donation as a critical health security priority rather than a peripheral issue.

She reaffirmed the WHO’s commitment to supporting the government and the NBS to ensure a reliable supply of safe blood for all who require it.

At the event, a number of corporate and faith-based organisations were honoured for their contributions to voluntary blood donation between June 2025 and May 2026.

The awardees included MTN Ghana, Nestlé Ghana, Twellium Ghana Limited, Zipline Ghana, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Melcom Ghana Limited, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra and the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL).

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q