Germany suspects sabotage behind severed undersea cables

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea looks like an act of sabotage and a “hybrid action”, without knowing who is to blame.

A 1,170km (730-mile) telecom­munications cable between Fin­land and Germany was severed in the early hours of Monday, while a 218km internet link between Lithuania and Sweden’s Got­land Island stopped working on Sunday.

The incidents came at a time of heightened tension with Rus­sia and Pistorius said “nobody believes that these cables were cut accidentally”.

A series of incidents involving Baltic pipelines have heightened fears of sabotage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Germany and Finland have both said they are “deeply con­cerned” by the severing of the C-Lion1 communications cable, adding that Europe’s security is threatened by Russia’s war, “but also from hybrid warfare by mali­cious actors”. —BBC