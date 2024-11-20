World

Germany suspects sabotage behind severed undersea cables

November 20, 2024
• The undersea cable between Helsinki and Rostock was laid in 2015
 German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea looks like an act of sabotage and a “hybrid action”, without knowing who is to blame.

A 1,170km (730-mile) telecom­munications cable between Fin­land and Germany was severed in the early hours of Monday, while a 218km internet link between Lithuania and Sweden’s Got­land Island stopped working on Sunday.

The incidents came at a time of heightened tension with Rus­sia and Pistorius said “nobody believes that these cables were cut accidentally”.

A series of incidents involving Baltic pipelines have heightened fears of sabotage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Germany and Finland have both said they are “deeply con­cerned” by the severing of the C-Lion1 communications cable, adding that Europe’s security is threatened by Russia’s war, “but also from hybrid warfare by mali­cious actors”. —BBC

November 20, 2024
