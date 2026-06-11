U.S. State Department cracks down on Birth Tourism networks worldwide

The United States Department of State says it is taking steps to stop what it describes as the abuse of the country’s immigration system through birth tourism schemes.

According to the department, under the administration of President Donald Trump, efforts have been intensified to prevent foreign nationals from obtaining visitor visas primarily to travel to the United States and give birth so their children can acquire U.S. citizenship.

The State Department disclosed that a U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a sophisticated birth tourism network involving more than 100 foreign nationals.

It said the individuals used fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to obtain visas for travel to the United States.

Officials indicated that the operation was shut down and the visas of those involved were revoked.

The department added that it is working with local authorities to identify and dismantle similar networks operating in the region.

In Europe, the department said a U.S. embassy identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024.

Investigators reportedly linked the cases to at least six companies that coached visa applicants on how to answer questions during interviews, arranged accommodation in the United States, and organized childbirth plans.

The State Department said the companies’ activities were halted, the visas of those involved were revoked, and several individuals accused of fraud were permanently barred from entering the United States.

Meanwhile, in North Africa, a U.S. embassy revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents who allegedly travelled to the United States mainly to give birth so their children could obtain U.S. citizenship.

The department said consular officers, working with law enforcement agencies and using data analytics, identified several networks that were abusing the visa system and took action against them.

The State Department stressed that a U.S. visa is a privilege and not a right.

It said it will continue to take action globally to stop birth tourism schemes, dismantle fraudulent networks, and hold accountable individuals who attempt to misuse the U.S. immigration system.

By: Jacob Aggrey