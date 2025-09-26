GES warns public: Senior High School placement is free

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied claims that parents are being asked to pay money for placing their children in Senior High Schools.

In a statement issued in Accra on September 25, 2025, the Service said the placement exercise into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions is “absolutely free of charge.”

The GES stressed that no parent, guardian or student should pay money to any person or group in order to gain admission. It added that placement is done strictly on merit.

According to the Service, only the official channels, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal, Resolution Centres and GES communication platforms should be used for all placement-related matters.

It urged the public to report anyone demanding money for placement to the GES or the nearest police station for immediate action.

The statement, signed by Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi assured the public that the Service remains committed to fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for all qualified candidates.

By: Jacob Aggrey