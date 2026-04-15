GFA took the right decision to sack Otto, but at wrong time – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has expressed mixed reactions to the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to part ways with former Black Stars coach Otto Addo, describing it as correct but poorly timed.

Speaking on the development with ghanaiantimes.com.gh ‘s Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, he explained that although the decision to remove Otto Addo may be justified, the timing could affect the team’s preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

He noted that the newly appointed coach has only a few weeks to work with the team before the tournament begins, making it difficult to make any significant impact.

According to him, the team has just two friendly matches scheduled in May ahead of the competition, leaving a very short period between those games and the start of the World Cup.

He stressed that it would be unrealistic for any coach to fully understand the squad and implement effective strategies within such a limited time.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah urged Ghanaians to manage their expectations, warning that expecting outstanding performance under the circumstances could lead to disappointment.

He added that football can be unpredictable, and while the team could still perform well, fans should remain cautious in their hopes.

The astute sports journalist concluded that if the team performs beyond expectations, it would be a welcome outcome, but supporters should not put too much pressure on the new coach and players.

By: Jacob Aggrey