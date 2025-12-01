GFZA recognised for commitment to service excellence

The Ghana Free Zones Authority has been recognised for its strong commitment to service excellence after completing a service excellence training programme at its head office in Cantonments, Accra.

The programme was organised by the Authority and facilitated by the Service Excellence Foundation Ghana.

It focused on improving staff skills, strengthening teamwork, and promoting a culture of high quality public service.

During the ceremony, the Executive Director of the Service Excellence Foundation, Caleb Kofie, and the Head of the Advisory Board, Stella Appenteng, presented a citation to the Authority.

The Foundation commended the Authority for its progressive approach to continuous improvement and its role in raising standards in Ghana’s public service.

The citation was received by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Patience Agbleze Acorlor, the Director of Human Resources, Evelyn Oye Asante, and the Head of the Internal Communication Unit under Corporate Affairs, Mohammed Oshodi.

Their representation reflected the Authority’s collaborative leadership and shared commitment to better service delivery.

The recognition strengthens the Authority’s resolve to invest in staff development and offer services that build trust, inspire confidence, and bring value to stakeholders.

The Authority views this honour as an important milestone in its ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.

By: Jacob Aggrey