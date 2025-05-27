GHACEM Foundation invests GH¢58m to support health, education
The Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF), in a continued show of commitment to national development, has donated 10,000 bags to selected Schools and Hospitals in the Northern Sector of the country.
This brings to a total of over 725,060 bags valued at GH¢58 million, as a support package to critical infrastructural projects in Ghana’s education and health sectors since its establishment in 2002.
At a ceremony held in Tamale on Monday, the Chairman of the Foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, reflected on the motivation behind the foundation’s creation more than two decades ago.
“At the time companies came, paid their taxes, made their profits, and left there was no conscience behind corporate social responsibility, But GHACEM broke that jinx. In 2002, they decided that beyond paying taxes and royalties, they had to
give back to the very communities that support their business,” he said.
He however expressed concern over the regional disparities in donations, noting that while the southern regions kept applying for more cement, the Northern regions on the other hand bring in low request.
“It’s unacceptable that children are learning ABCs in sand, with no roof, in snake-infested structures we dare call classrooms,” he said passionately and appealed to district leaders and citizens alike to act as ambassadors for equity, urging them to apply for support and advocate for underserved communities,” he said.
On his part, Dr Frank Huber, Managing Director of GHACEM, commended the foundation’s Council members and all stakeholders whose role had ensured the sustainability of the GCF over the years and reiterated the company’s commitment to do more in adding its quota to Ghana’s development.
“Being a nation builder means more than just producing cement. It means treating workers fairly, producing responsibly, and giving back meaningfully. “Today’s employees and customers ask deeper questions about purpose, ethics, sustainability,” Dr Huber said.
“And GHACEM is proud to lead with values that show we care not just about cement quality, but about people and planet,” he said.
Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, a Council Member of the Foundation, said “Education and health are the foundation of opportunity. A country with an educated, healthy population is a country with a future.”
Mr Frank Antwi Agyapong, Head of the GCF Secretariat, who doubles as the Lead Marketing & PR at Ghacem, stated “We’ve had a successful 2024/2025 with the GCF, ending this year on a very positive note. Looking ahead to 2025/2026, we encourage more institutions to apply.”
