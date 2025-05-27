GHACEM Foundation invests GH¢58m to support health, education

The Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF), in a continued show of commitment to national devel­opment, has donated 10,000 bags to selected Schools and Hospitals in the Northern Sector of the country.

This brings to a total of over 725,060 bags valued at GH¢58 million, as a support package to critical infrastructural projects in Ghana’s education and health sectors since its establishment in 2002.

At a ceremony held in Tamale on Monday, the Chairman of the Foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, reflected on the motivation behind the founda­tion’s creation more than two decades ago.

“At the time companies came, paid their taxes, made their profits, and left there was no conscience behind corporate social responsibility, But GHA­CEM broke that jinx. In 2002, they decided that beyond paying taxes and royalties, they had to

give back to the very communi­ties that support their business,” he said.

He however expressed con­cern over the regional dispar­ities in donations, noting that while the southern regions kept applying for more cement, the Northern regions on the other hand bring in low request.

“It’s unacceptable that chil­dren are learning ABCs in sand, with no roof, in snake-infested structures we dare call class­rooms,” he said passionately and appealed to district leaders and citizens alike to act as ambassa­dors for equity, urging them to apply for support and advocate for underserved communities,” he said.

On his part, Dr Frank Huber, Managing Director of GHA­CEM, commended the foun­dation’s Council members and all stakeholders whose role had ensured the sustainability of the GCF over the years and reiterat­ed the company’s commitment to do more in adding its quota to Ghana’s development.

“Being a nation builder means more than just producing cement. It means treating workers fairly, producing responsibly, and giving back meaningfully. “Today’s em­ployees and customers ask deeper questions about purpose, ethics, sustainability,” Dr Huber said.

“And GHACEM is proud to lead with values that show we care not just about cement quali­ty, but about people and planet,” he said.

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, a Council Member of the Founda­tion, said “Education and health are the foundation of opportu­nity. A country with an educated, healthy population is a country with a future.”

Mr Frank Antwi Agyapong, Head of the GCF Secretari­at, who doubles as the Lead Marketing & PR at Ghacem, stated “We’ve had a successful 2024/2025 with the GCF, ending this year on a very positive note. Looking ahead to 2025/2026, we encourage more institutions to apply.”

