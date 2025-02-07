 Ghana, Brazil to explore principles of South-South cooperation – Ambassador of Brazil to Ghana

The President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will convene a meeting of African ministers of agriculture in May to discuss agribusiness.

Mrs Mariana Madeira, the Ambassador of Brazil to Ghana who disclosed this at the fourth Brazil-Ghana Business Forum in Accra on Wednesday, said the meeting would be held in Brasilia, Brazil.

At the meeting which would have Ghana’s Minister of Agricul­ture, Mr Eric Opoku, as one of the guests, the participants would be engaged on Brazil’s agriculture programmes, how Africa can become self-sufficient in food production through research, improved seedling and transfer of technology. She said there were discussions with the Brazilian authorities on the possibility of continuing the ‘More Food for Africa’ Programme.

Brazil’s ‘More Food for Africa’ programme, also known as ‘More Food International’ (MFI), is an initiative aimed at boosting food security in African countries by supporting small-scale farmers through providing technical exper­tise, access to Brazilian agricultural machinery and equipment, and promoting family farming practic­es, with the goal of increasing food production across the continent.

Before the meeting in Brazil, Mrs Madeira underlined that she would meet with Ghana’s Minister of Agriculture to explore the prin­ciples of South-South cooperation as they pertain to warehousing and grain storage systems.

She further explained that the discussion would serve as an opportunity to reaffirm Brazil and Ghana’s commitment to knowl­edge-sharing and capacity-building in agricultural development under the South-South cooperation framework.

South-South cooperation in­volves knowledge and technology between developing countries.

Mrs Madeira noted that Brazil’s goal for Ghana was to expand trade and networks, and identify new areas for partnerships that will benefit the two countries.

Moreover, she said Brazil and Ghana also aimed to position their countries as collaborators in building inclusive future through focus on innovation and cultural exchange.

“By working together, we can address global challenges and materialise all the opportunities we talk about. Through a focus on innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange, we aim to posi­tion our countries not only as trade partners but as wider collaborators in building an inclusive future for all,” Mrs Madeira added.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA