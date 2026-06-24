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Ghana, Denmark sign GHC 1.7m deal to preserve Osu heritage site

June 24, 2026
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Ghana and Denmark have signed a new partnership to protect and promote cultural heritage sites in Osu, Accra, reflecting their shared history.

The GHC 1.7 million project brings together the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, University of Ghana, and Denmark’s National Museum.

The team will document historical sites, digitize records, and install landmarks to raise public awareness.

The initiative aims to preserve cultural memory, deepen historical understanding, and support plans for a museum and memorial at Osu Castle so future generations can learn from the past.

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