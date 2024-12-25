Ghana destined for greatness – President Akufo-Addo

The President , Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Ghanaians, urging them to stay united.

In his Christmas message, he emphasized that “Ghana is a nation destined for greatness” and called on the people to work together, guided by hope and love, to achieve remarkable things.

The President wished the nation peace, joy, and blessings during the festive season, saying, “May this Christmas fill our hearts with joy, our homes with laughter, and our lives with blessings.”

He also encouraged citizens to continue striving for peace and unity, stressing the importance of supporting one another.

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to renew their commitment to being agents of peace and progress,

particularly during the holiday season.

“Let us reach out to those who are less fortunate, offering them not just material help, but also the priceless gift of our time, love, and presence,” he added.

Looking ahead to the new year, the President expressed hope that it would bring the country closer to realizing its dreams, while praying for God’s continued blessings on Ghana and its people.

Meanwhile , the President-elect John Dramani Mahama in his Christmas message said “As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the values He lived in his own life.

He used the occasion to thank the good people of Ghana, for bestowing on me the opportunity to serve you as your President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces,” he said.

“I wish to also reaffirm my determination to build a nation that works for all, a prosperous and democratic state anchored in the principles of freedom, justice, accountability, and equal opportunities for all. Merry Christmas!”

GNA