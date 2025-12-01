Ghana marks World AIDS Day, urges stronger national response

Government has joined the global community to observe World AIDS Day, using the occasion to renew its commitment to ending HIV and AIDS in the country.

In a statement, it noted that the day provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made, honour those lost to AIDS and strengthen national efforts toward an AIDS free Ghana.

This year’s global theme is Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response, while Ghana’s national sub theme is Africa unites against AIDS.

Government explained that although Ghana has made progress with prevention, treatment and care, HIV remains a major public health concern.

It said national estimates show more than 334,700 people are living with HIV, adding that in 2024 the country recorded over 15,200 new infections and more than 12,600 AIDS related deaths.

It also acknowledged that prevention efforts have sometimes been inconsistent and that stigma remains high.

To protect essential services, Government outlined a number of steps it has taken. It recalled that in February 2025, the President directed the Ministry of Finance to secure funding for core HIV services following cuts in external support.

It also noted that Cabinet has approved a revised National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy to improve prevention and reduce stigma at the workplace. In addition, it has launched the National HIV Response Sustainability Roadmap to expand access to prevention and treatment and ensure long term resilience.

Government further stressed the importance of stronger private sector involvement.

It reminded businesses that HIV affects productivity and economic growth, and urged them to invest in workplace HIV programmes, support public education campaigns and implement policies that protect workers.

It commended health workers, private organisations and civil society partners for their continuous efforts in supporting the national response.

Government encouraged the public to know their HIV status, use HIV self test kits, seek early treatment and reject stigma and discrimination.

It urged Corporate Ghana to adopt the National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy and work with it to build a sustainable response.

By: Jacob Aggrey

