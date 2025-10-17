Ghana Musical Awards USA honours Prophet Eric Boahen

Organiser of Ghana Music Awards (GMA) -USA have honoured Founder of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche for his enormous support to the music industry.

GMA-USA led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr.Denise Boafo, affectionately called Don, made the presentation on Sunday, October 12, at church.

Presenting the citation, Mr.Boafo said Prophet Eric Boahen has been a support system for various sections of Ghana’s music echoe system.

This, he said, has gone a long way to keep many gospel artistes in business regardless of challenges confronting the industry.

“This is in recognition of remarkable contribution to the gospel music industry in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

He revealed that the Man of God substantially supported this year’s GMA-USA, a gesture which cannot kept under the rug.

On his part, a grateful Prophet Eric Boahen expressed his appreciation to the organisers for such an honour.

According to him, the gesture is a motivation to him and others to continuously support the cause of GMA-USA.

He charged the organisers to work assidously to promote Ghana Music in the diaspora.