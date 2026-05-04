Parliament to resume sitting on May 21

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will begin on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

In a notice issued on May 4, 2026, he stated that the House will reconvene at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The notice was issued in line with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, which governs the commencement of sittings.

He explained that the meeting will mark the continuation of parliamentary business for the session.

The notice, signed at the Office of the Speaker in Accra, formally informs Members of Parliament and the public about the resumption date.

By: Jacob Aggrey