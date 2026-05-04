Vice President wishes BECE candidates success, urges integrity

The Vice President of Ghana, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has extended her best wishes to students writing the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination this week.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 4, 2026, on behalf of the government, she expressed confidence that candidates will perform well after years of preparation, discipline and hard work.

She encouraged them to approach the examination with confidence, honesty and determination.

She commended the Ghana Education Service, teachers, parents and other stakeholders for their role in preparing the students.

The Vice President further called on supervisors, invigilators and school authorities to uphold high standards of fairness and transparency to ensure a credible examination process.

By: Jacob Aggrey