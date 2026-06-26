Ghana Police arrest multiple suspects in Kumasi drug crackdown

The Ghana Police Service has arrested several suspected drug peddlers and recovered large quantities of narcotic substances in intelligence-led operations across Kumasi.

The I.G.P. Special Operations Team, working with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, targeted locations identified as hubs for the sale and distribution of drugs within the metropolis.

At Asawase, Kwame Afriyie, 61, alias “Con Papa” also known as “American Man”, was arrested. Police recovered 33 compressed parcels of suspected cannabis from his room and 48 more from his provision shop.

-Additionally, at Asafo, Kofi Acheampong alias “Mokobiley” was arrested with 311 transparent sachets of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics, 13 compressed parcels, 10 brown paper wraps containing black rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine, and restricted pharmaceutical products.

The operations continued to Krofrom, where Michael Owusu Agyeman, 22, a National Service personnel, was arrested with 15 bottles of fruit juice suspected to be laced with cannabis.

Other operations at Atonsu-Bokuro, Krofrom, Kenyase, Asokwa, Buokrom and Asafo BB led to the arrest of Adamu Ibrahim, 44; Stanley Boahene, 24; Favour Emmanuel, 23; Abubakar Sadick, 28; Adwoa Serwaa Boamah, 36; Paul Quagraine, 40; Nana Kwasi Amo Peprah, 47; Hamdiyah Ibrahim, 37; Nicholas Adorku, 39; and Natson Yaaba, 31.

Exhibits retrieved include compressed parcels of suspected cannabis, tramadol tablets, ecstasy, amphetamine, suspected cocaine and other controlled substances. All items have been secured for forensic examination.

All suspects have been arraigned and remanded into Police custody pending further court dates.

The Police Service says the operation forms part of its ongoing fight against drug trafficking and abuse. It urged the public to provide credible information on drug-related activities.

The Command commended the I.G.P. Special Operations Team and Ashanti Regional officers for their professionalism and efforts to disrupt criminal drug networks and maintain public safety.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme