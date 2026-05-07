Ghana requests AU discussion on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The Government of Ghana has formally written to the African Union requesting that xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the upcoming Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the AU.

In a letter dated May 6, 2026, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the matter should be discussed at the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting scheduled for June 24 to 27 in El Alamein, Egypt.

According to the government, recurring xenophobic incidents in South Africa have led to the loss of lives, destruction of investments, and threats to the safety and wellbeing of many African nationals living there.

The letter noted that the continued attacks on fellow Africans are worrying, especially considering the support many African countries offered South Africa during the struggle against apartheid and the country’s transition to democracy.

While acknowledging South Africa’s sovereignty and responsibility to protect people within its territory, the Government of Ghana said the targeting of African nationals goes against the principles of African solidarity, brotherhood, and continental unity upheld by member states of the African Union.

The government further argued that the attacks violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, weaken the spirit of Pan-Africanism and regional integration, and contradict the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which promotes free movement and economic cooperation across the continent.

Ghana has therefore asked the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, acting under the authority of the Chairperson of the African Union, to ensure the matter is officially included on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in line with the AU’s rules of procedure.

The government believes discussions on the issue will help African leaders find lasting solutions to xenophobic violence and strengthen unity among member states.

By: Jacob Aggrey