Ghana takes centre stage at CAISEC 2026

The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA)and Chair of the Africa Network of Cybersecurity Authorities(ANCA), Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, has positioned Ghana at the centre of continental cybersecurity discussions at the Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC)2026 in Cairo.

There, he delivered a keynote address, chaired the first Arab-Africa Cybersecurity Roundtable, and received a Special Achievement Award.

Speaking to government officials, regulators, industry leaders and international partners, Mr. Agbeti noted that cybersecurity had become central to national security, economic development,and digital trust.

He called for stronger regional collaboration, investment in capacity development, and coordinated responses to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

He highlighted Ghana’s progress in cybersecurity regulation, critical information infrastructure protection, cybercrime response, incident management and public-private partnerships.

He urged African countries to move beyond isolated national efforts and work together to protect their digital economies.

As part of the conference, Mr. Agbeti, in his capacity as ANCA Chair, presided over the inaugural Arab-Africa Cybersecurity Roundtable.

The meeting brought together cybersecurity authorities and policymakers from Africa and the Arab region to discuss threat intelligence sharing, cyber diplomacy, critical infrastructure protection, workforce development, cybercrime response and digital trust.

Participants agreed to deepen institutional collaboration and develop practical mechanisms for sustained cooperation between both regions.

The roundtable was described as a milestone for South-South cooperation and a signal of Africa’s growing role in global cybersecurity governance.

Mr. Agbeti was also honoured with a Special Achievement Award for his contribution to cybersecurity policy, resilience, capacity building, and international cooperation across Ghana and Africa.

He dedicated the award to Ghana, the Cyber Security Authority, ANCA member states, and partners working to build a safer digital future.

By: Jacob Aggrey