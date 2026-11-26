The Ghana High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has announced the temporary closure of Ghana’s Honorary Consulate in Vancouver, British Columbia, until further notice.

It has also announced that the Honorary Consulate in Calgary will be closed from December 21, 2026, to January 21, 2027.

In a public notice issued on November 23, the High Commission advised Ghanaians living in Canada and the general public to redirect all requests for consular services to the Consulate-General in Toronto or the High Commission in Ottawa.

It asked those seeking consular assistance to use the respective websites.

The High Commission appealed for the understanding and cooperation of the public as it continues to work towards providing efficient consular services.

By: Jacob Aggrey