Ghana to host Beauty Cosmetics & Wellness West Africa Expo in April 2026

The 10th edition of the Beauty Cosmetics & Wellness West Africa – Ghana Expo 2026 has been launched and is set to take place from April 16 to 18, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Ghana Beauty Awards held in Accra, which celebrated excellence and innovation in the beauty, cosmetics, and wellness industries.

The event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Development, George Apparels Adda, and the Minister for Tourism, Abla Dzifa Gomsashie, along with key industry stakeholders and professionals.

The upcoming Expo will be organized by Ace Group and Astrovision, in collaboration with Makeup Ghana as the local organizing partner.

The three-day event will host 145 invited buyers from 10 countries, including importers, distributors, and retail chains.

Over 400 business-to-business meetings are planned between exhibitors and buyers, many of which are expected to result in trade deals and long-term partnerships.

Ace Group and Astrovision explained that the decision to host the Expo in Ghana follows the country’s fast-growing beauty and personal care market.

“Market data shows that Ghana’s beauty industry was valued at US$29.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$46.2 million by 2027, growing at over 12 percent annually”

“The personal care market is projected to rise from US$70 million in 2023 to US$109 million by 2027, while the cosmetics market is estimated to generate US$226 million in 2024” the organisers said.

Both Ace Group and Astrovision noted that the increasing demand for natural and organic products was shaping the future of Ghana’s beauty sector, as more consumers seek sustainable and health-conscious options.

The Expo is expected to become one of the most influential gatherings for professionals in the beauty, cosmetics, haircare, and wellness industries, serving as a platform for innovation, business growth, and international collaboration.

Ace Group, Astrovision, and Makeup Ghana invited the media, partners, and beauty industry stakeholders to take part in the event, which is expected to strengthen Ghana’s position as a leading beauty and wellness hub in West Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey