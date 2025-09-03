Ghana to own properties for foreign missions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to stop renting buildings for Ghana’s missions abroad and begin owning its own properties.

The move is part of a new policy called STRIDE, which seeks to cut costs and secure long-term assets for the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the announcement in Accra during the orientation of new envoys and the launch of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Ghana’s foreign missions.

He said cabinet has already approved the policy, and transaction advisers have been appointed to oversee the process.

According to him, the plan will help Ghana save money, improve efficiency, and protect state assets from being lost through poor record-keeping or high rental costs.

Mr. Ablakwa added that owning permanent properties will also raise Ghana’s image abroad and give the country stronger visibility in the international community.

By: Jacob Aggrey