Ghanaian, 2 Chinese in court over galamsey

A Ghanaian, Nana Kwame Opoku, will open his defence today before the High Court in Accra, Criminal Division “five” for allegedly assist­ing two Chinese to procure land in the Eastern Region for illegal min­ing, popularly known as galamsey.

The accused is charged together with Li Wei Guo and Shi Mei Zhi for conspiracy to undertake mining operations without licence.

Guo and Zhi are also facing additional charges of undertak­ing a mining operation without a licence, contrary to section 99 (2) (a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Act 995 of 2019.

Opoku, also known as Obolo, has been charged separately with facilitating the participation of non-Ghanaians in an illegal mining operation contrary to section 99 (5) (b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Act 995 of 2019.

The first accused, Guo, is also charged with false representation in fulfilling an obligation in obtaining a work permit contrary to Section 52 (1) (e) of the Immigration Act, 2000 Act 573.

The Attorney-General and Min­ister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has told the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo that Guo and Zhi were lovers.

The court heard that on September 14, 2022, as part of investigations into the case of En Huang, also known as Aisha Huang, currently in jail, personnel of the Ministry of National Secu­rity, Kumasi, received information that the first and second accused were engaged in illegal mining.

Mr Dame said that the person­nel arrested Guo, Zhi and others at their residence at Paraku Estates, near Daaban, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, and commenced investigations into their activities.

The prosecution said it was es­tablished during investigations that between 2017 and 2018, the first and second accused were assisted by Opoku to procure land at Dunk­wa Nwinso in the Eastern Region for illegal mining operations.

The court heard that Guo and Zhi had residence permits issued by the Ghana Immigration Service, but when the processes leading to the issuance of the permits were interrogated, it was found that the work and residence permits were irregularly obtained.

The case has been adjourned to today for continuation.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA