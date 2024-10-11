Ghanaians must safeguard integrity register -IFES of electoral

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) has called on all Ghanaians to uphold the integ­rity and credibility of the electoral register, stressing that the responsi­bility should not be left solely in the hands of politicians.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, Mr Gilbert Sam, the senior elections specialist at IFES, emphasized the importance of citizens taking an active role in the electoral process to ensure transparency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Sam noted that the electoral register is the foundation of any credible election, adding that it was essential that all Ghanaians, not just politicians, take responsibility for its integrity.

“When citizens are vigilant and involved, it reduces the chances of manipulation and ensures that the process is transparent,” he stat­ed.

He further urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to collaborate closely with various stakeholders, including civil society organisa­tions, political parties, and the media, to eliminate any negative perceptions surrounding the vot­ers’ register.

According to him, such collaboration would pro­mote transparency and foster trust in the system, adding that the EC must work together with stakeholders to dismiss any misconceptions.

“Open communication and continuous engage­ment with the public will help build confidence and ensure that the regis­ter is seen as credible,” he stressed.

He noted that any doubts cast on the elec­toral roll could potentially under­mine the credibility of the upcom­ing elections and therefore called for proactive measures to address concerns from all quarters.

“With the 2024 elections ap­proaching, it is crucial that any concerns about the register are ad­dressed promptly and transparently to avoid disputes or mistrust in the final outcome. We cannot afford to have elections marred by controver­sy over something as fundamental as the voters’ roll,” he added.

Mr Sam commended the recent efforts by the EC to clean up the electoral register but stressed that more public education was needed to ensure that citizens understand the process and its significance.

He reiterated the IFES’ commit­ment to supporting Ghana’s elector­al process, adding that all stakehold­ers, including the general public, must play their part to safeguard the country’s democracy. —GNA