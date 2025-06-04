GHC1 Adjustment: NDC told a lot of lies – Dr. Bawumia slams government

The former Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has reacted to the introduction of GHC1 on a litre of fuel.

According to him, the party during the electioneering period told a lot of lies in the campaign.

He made these remarks when addressing the people of Cape Coast at the end of his nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Central Region today.

The former Vice President accused the NDC of campaigning on deceptive promises and acting contrary to what they told Ghanaians.

“The NDC told a lot of lies. Last night they introduced Dumsor Levy after promising to scrap the e-levy. It is 8 times the e-levy. If you buy GHC 1000 worth of fuel, you will pay GHC 83 in new taxes,” he said.

He further added that “I can assure you there are more taxes coming, by 2028 Ghanaians will know they told a lot of lies and bring us back to power.”

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who laid the bill stated that the energy sector’s total indebtedness stands at US$3.1 billion as of March 2025.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme