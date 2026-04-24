Govt steps up fight against ‘galamsey’ • Deploys drones next week • 3,212 earth moving equipment registered, tracked

The fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’ has received a boost following the procurement and imminent deployment of advanced drone systems by the Minerals Commission.

The drones, scheduled to begin operations next week, are expected to provide real-time surveillance data on illegal mining activities across the country to facilitate swift enforcement actions.

• Mr Maxwell Klu (in smock), with Mr Adadevoh (third from right) and other members of The Ghanaian Times Editorial team after the visit

In addition, the Commission has intensified its monitoring regime by expanding a nationwide tracking system for heavy-duty earth-moving equipment, particularly those entering the country through designated ports and land borders.

So far, a total of 3,212 pieces of heavy equipment have been registered and fitted with tracking devices, marking a major step toward regulating machinery used in mining operations. Efforts are underway to capture those already in use across the country.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission in charge of Small-Scale Mining and Industrial Minerals, Maxwell Yao Akpene Klu, disclosed this in Accra on Wednesday when the editorial team of The Ghanaian Times paid a courtesy call on him.

The team, led by the Acting Editor of The Ghanaian Times, Mr David Adadevoh, included the Night Editor, Mr Gordon Wellu, the News Editor, Mr Norman Cooper, the Sports Editor, Mr Andrew Nortey, Assistant Editor, Mr Cliff Ekuful, and Business Reporter, Mr Kingsley Asare.

He explained that the initiative, championed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, together with the Commission’s leadership, is aimed at shifting from confrontational methods to the use of modern technology in tackling illegal mining.

Mr Klu said the initiative formed part of a broader national strategy to sanitise the mining sector and ensure sustainable exploitation of Ghana’s mineral resources for the benefit of all citizens.

According to him, the deployment of drones and digital tracking systems represents a new dimension in the fight, leveraging artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring to improve efficiency and accountability.

He said the technology for the digital monitoring system was developed locally by the University of Mines and Technology.

The Ghanaian Times delegation toured the Ghana Mine Repository and Tracking Control Room, where officials demonstrated how mining activities are monitored through integrated technological systems.

Mr Klu stated that 10 drones would initially be deployed, supported by 15 certified pilots.

“We are moving into a phase where monitoring is continuous and data-driven. With live feeds, we can detect illegal activities and respond promptly,” he said.

The system, he added, integrates geo-fencing technology, which restricts equipment to designated mining concessions.

According to him, any machine that crosses approved boundaries is automatically disabled, with operators required to seek clearance before reactivation.

Mr Klu emphasised that the initiative covers not only gold mining but also sand winning, quarry operations, forest reserves, and water bodies, which remain particularly vulnerable to environmental degradation.

He added that intelligence gathering and collaboration with other state agencies would support enforcement efforts, noting that resistance from illegal operators would be addressed decisively.

Data from the tracking system, he said, allows authorities to monitor equipment movement, ownership, and usage patterns, thereby enhancing transparency and compliance within the sector.

“The Commission is also working closely with academic institutions, particularly the University of Mines and Technology, to develop and refine local technological solutions to support the initiative,” he stated.

Mr Klu stressed the need for sustained investment in research and innovation, noting that many locally developed technologies require funding to reach commercial viability.

The Minerals Commission, he said, remains committed to protecting the country’s natural resources, particularly water bodies and forest reserves, which have been severely impacted by illegal mining.

On equipment regulation, Assistant Control Room Officer, Benjamin Kwashigah explained that all imported mining machinery must be registered and fitted with tracking devices at the ports before clearance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and other agencies.

The Acting Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Adadevoh, commended the Commission for adopting a technology-driven approach, describing it as a more effective alternative to previous enforcement methods.

He pledged the newspaper’s support in highlighting the Commission’s activities.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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