GJA awards to be held in Kumasi for the first time

For the first time in 29 years, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards will be held outside Accra.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, announced the decision during a visit to the venue, expressing gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Manhyia Palace for their support and warm reception.

He said the move marks a historic moment for the Association, describing it as an opportunity to celebrate Ghanaian journalism in an environment rich with culture and tradition.

“After 29 years, we are moving the flagship awards of the Association from the national capital, Accra, to the capital of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi — specifically, to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall,” Mr. Dwumfuor said.

He explained that this year’s event will be held under the gracious patronage of the Asantehene and will reflect the rich royal traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The GJA President, who led a delegation to inspect the venue, expressed satisfaction with preparations so far.

“Everything is turning out positive. We have inspected the facilities here at the Jubilee Hall, and we are confident that the 29th GJA Awards will be a memorable and successful event,” he said.

The GJA Awards is the country’s biggest annual event celebrating excellence in journalism, honouring outstanding reporters, editors, photojournalists, and media houses across Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey