GJA honours former Ghanaian Times Editor, 23 others for contribution to media freedom

The Ghana Jour­nalists Association (GJA) will this evening honour a former Editor of The Ghanaian Times, Ajoa Yeboah Afari and 23 other in­dividuals and institutions for their exceptional contributions to press freedom and the development of the media landscape in the country.

The award ceremony, which is part of the 2025 World Press Free­dom Day (WPFD) celebrations in Accra, will replace the annual daytime flag-raising ceremony traditionally held at the Ghana In­ternational Press Centre in Accra.

• Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the GJA, Mr Kofi Yeboah, and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, said the innovation was intended to use the occasion of WPFD to formally recognise and honour individuals and institutions that had champi­oned press freedom and supported the Association over the years.

It said the first category of hon­ourees comprises individuals rec­ognised for their significant contri­butions to the promotion of press freedom in Ghana. They include three former GJA presidents – Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, and Ajoa Ye­boah Afari – as well as Chief Pol­icy Analyst at the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options (GIPPO), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, media and communications expert, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Managing Editor of The Insight, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, former Editor of the Daily Graph­ic, Elizabeth Ohene, and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson Jnr.

The second category of honou­rees, the statement said, is made up of individuals who have contrib­uted significantly to the growth of Ghana’s media sector.

These include international busi­ness expert, Sir Sam Jonah; former GJA General Secretary, Bright Blewu; Lawyer, Kwasi Afriyie Badu; renowned journalist, Cam­eron Duodu; founder of Crystal TV, Chief Dr Crystal Djirakor; and founders of Ada Radio, Wilna and Alex Quarmyne.

The GJA also named several institutions to be honoured for their dedicated support to the As­sociation. These are the Embassy of the United States of America in Accra, Unilever Ghana Limited, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), the Electoral Commission, Innolink Ghana Limited, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, and highlife musician Abrantie Amakye Dede.

The statement noted that Group Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, Alex Dadey; Chan­cellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn; and adb Bank would also be honoured for their unwav­ering support to the current GJA administration, even during critical moments.

The national theme for this year’s WPFD commemoration is “Celebrating champions of press freedom and Ghana’s media growth; building a resilient media in the AI era.”Globally, the theme is“Reporting in the brave new world – The impact of artificial intelligence on press freedom and the media.”

The event will be attended by President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour, alongside Ministers of State, members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, media practitioners and partners.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG