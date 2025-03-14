GMA CEO honoured at SHIMEI

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA), Ernest Boateng, has been honoured with the prestigious “CEO of the Year” award at the inaugural SHIMEI Star Influen­tial Awards.

The award is in recognition of Ernest Boateng’s exemplary leadership and contributions to advancing gender equality in Ghana’s media and communica­tions industry.

The ceremony, which took place as part of the ‘Include Her’ Conference, is in line with this year’s International Wom­en’s Day celebrations.

Under Mr Boateng’s vi­sionary leadership, GMA has consistently demonstrated a commitment to gender inclusiv­ity, notably through the strategic appointment of women to key leadership positions.

His administration has been marked by deliberate efforts to amplify women’s voices within the broadcasting industry, pro­viding opportunities for female talents to front prominent radio shows in spaces, traditionally dominated by men.

“Mr Boateng’s recognition is well-deserved and timely,” Samantha Wuta-Ofei, Founder of the SHIMEI Star Influential Awards, underlined.

“His leadership exemplifies how corporate executives can drive meaningful change in gen­der equality while maintaining business excellence,” he said.

Commenting on his award, Mr Boateng stated that: “True leadership is not just about business success; it’s about fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive.”

“At Global Media Alliance, we champion equity, challenge outdated norms, and amplify the voices of women because a truly progressive workplace is one where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated. This award reflects our commit­ment to building a future where fairness, inclusion, and oppor­tunity define our success,” Mr Boateng added.

