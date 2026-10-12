GNFS saves 44 shops as fire hits Aboabo Bola Market in Kumasi

Fire has gutted part of the Aboabo Bola Market near Zuria FM in Kumasi, destroying eight shops.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says the fire, which broke out on Monday, October 12, 2026, affected shops dealing in metallic cooking wares and other appliances.

According to the Ashanti Regional PRO, firefighters from Asokore Mampong, KATH, Bremang and KNUST stations, with support from a water tanker from the Regional Headquarters, responded swiftly and managed to contain the blaze.

Out of 52 shops in the enclave, 44 shops and their contents were salvaged. No casualties were recorded.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the GNFS is urging traders to adhere to fire safety measures and ensure firefighting equipment is readily available in their shops to prevent future occurrences.