GNFS Western Command engages some corporate stakeholders on fire prevention

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‎The Western Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO I Cecil Addo, has completed a familiarization tour of major corporate and industrial institutions across the Western Region to strengthen partnerships and enhance fire safety preparedness.

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‎The tour covered key organizations including the Bank of Ghana, GOIL PLC, Ghanstock, Western Terminals, Zen Terminal, Keda Ceramics, Takoradi International Company (TICO), Volta River Authority (VRA), Harlequin Oil and Gas, and Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

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‎During the engagements, the Regional Commander encouraged management of the institutions to prioritize proactive fire prevention measures by incorporating strict safety protocols into their daily operations.

Discussions also focused on improving fire readiness and strengthening collaboration between GNFS and the corporate sector.

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‎As part of the initiative, GNFS presented firefighting equipment, including Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) extinguishers, as well as Fire Extinguishing Balls, to support workplace safety.

The institutions expressed appreciation for the outreach and pledged to support regular safety audits, joint emergency drills, and potential Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships with the Service.

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