GNPC Foundation outdoors over 150 projects nationwide

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has outdoored over 150 projects dotted across the country.

The projects, include 113 boreholes, 17 classroom blocks, eight astro turfs, six school dormitories, 14 sanitary facilities, five science laboratories and two Community- based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds, started in 2017 in various communities across the country.

The Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, announced this at the inauguration of some of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects at Takoradi in the Western Region.

He said, that the focus of the foundation was to impact the lives of 10 million Ghanaians through education, youth empowerment and the growth of the citizenry.

The GNPC, Dr Eduah explained, conducted a survey to satisfy the needs of the communities.

On health, he told the gathering that, Ghanaian students in Cuba would back in Ghana next year, as medical doctors, among 112 Cuban nationals from that country.

He said the GNPC Foundation sponsored 200 Ghanaian students to Cuba to help of bridging the gap between patients – doctor ratio in Ghana .

“There are Ghanaians making Ghana proud in Cuba. It’s part of the scholarship we are giving out as far as health is concerned. We set out this agenda to impact four million lives seven years ago, and I am here to inform you that, per our needs assessment, we are very much on track,” Dr Eduah added.

On scholarships, he said, there were testimonies of about 40 health professionals in various universities.

He indicated that candidates were carefully selected by the Ministry of Health from remote areas with being 30 specialists, who had completed their studies.

Dr Eduah mentioned that the emergency ward at the Saltpond Government Hospital, has also been improved.

He added that based on needs assessments, the GNPC foundation had changed the situation in areas without ultra -modern sanitary facilities or constant water supply, saying that, in some communities which were provided with boreholes, animals came feed in the water sources.

Chairman of GNPC Board, Freddie Blay praised the GNPC Foundation for several projects that have made significant impacts in the country.

He applauded Dr Eduah for using the small percentage of the oil revenue for these projects, stressing “The projects and other initiatives are geared towards improving the living standards of Ghanaians.”

The Omanhene of Gwira, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, noted that the presence of stakeholders underscored “our collective commitment to advancing the socio- economic development of our beloved nation.”

The GNPC Foundation, he said, had steadfastly pursued its mission to create lasting and positive impact under its three core pillars – environment and social amenities, education and training and economic empowerment.

Awulae Tu Agyan added: “The project we are inaugurating today, are testaments to their education and the tangible outcomes of their strategic initiatives. The focus on environment and social amenities demonstrate their commitment to improve the quality of life for Ghanaians.”

FROM CLEMENCE ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI