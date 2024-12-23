News

GNPC Foundation outdoors over 150 projects nationwide

December 23, 2024
2 minutes read

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has outdoored over 150 projects dotted across the country.

The projects, include   113 boreholes,   17 classroom blocks, eight   astro turfs,  six school  dormitories, 14 sanitary facilities,  five  science laboratories and two Community- based Health Planning  Services  (CHPS) Compounds,  started in 2017 in various  communities across the country.

The Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, announced this at the inauguration of some of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects at Takoradi  in the Western Region.

He said, that the focus of the foundation was to impact the lives of 10 million Ghanaians through education, youth empowerment and the growth   of the citizenry.

The GNPC, Dr Eduah explained, conducted a survey to satisfy the needs of the communities.

On health,  he  told the gathering that,  Ghanaian  students  in Cuba would  back  in  Ghana next year, as medical doctors,  among 112 Cuban nationals  from that  country.

He  said the GNPC Foundation  sponsored 200 Ghanaian students to Cuba  to help  of bridging the gap between patients – doctor ratio in Ghana .

“There are Ghanaians  making Ghana proud in  Cuba. It’s part of the scholarship we are giving out as far as health  is concerned. We set out this agenda to impact four million lives seven years ago, and I am here to inform you that, per our needs assessment, we are very much on track,” Dr Eduah added.

On scholarships, he said, there were testimonies of about 40 health professionals   in various universities.

He indicated that candidates were carefully selected by   the Ministry of Health from remote areas with being 30 specialists, who had completed their studies.

Dr Eduah mentioned that the emergency ward  at  the Saltpond  Government  Hospital, has also been improved.

He  added that based on needs assessments, the GNPC foundation had changed the situation  in areas  without ultra -modern sanitary facilities or  constant water supply, saying that, in  some  communities which were  provided with  boreholes,  animals  came  feed in the water sources.

Chairman of GNPC  Board, Freddie Blay praised  the GNPC Foundation for several projects that have made significant impacts in the country.

He applauded Dr  Eduah for using the small percentage of the oil revenue for these projects, stressing “The projects and other initiatives are geared towards improving the living standards of Ghanaians.”

The Omanhene of Gwira, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, noted that the presence of stakeholders underscored “our collective commitment to advancing the socio- economic development of our beloved nation.”

The GNPC Foundation, he said, had steadfastly pursued its mission to create lasting and positive impact under its three core pillars – environment and social amenities, education and training and economic empowerment.

Awulae Tu Agyan added: “The project we are inaugurating today, are testaments to their education and the tangible outcomes of their strategic initiatives. The focus on environment and social amenities demonstrate their commitment to improve the quality of life for Ghanaians.”

FROM CLEMENCE ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

