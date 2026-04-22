Ghana moves to fast-track Accra Marine Drive Project with inauguration of Technical Committee

Government has inaugurated a Technical Committee to drive the implementation of the Accra Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project, a key initiative aimed at transforming the capital’s waterfront into a world-class tourism and commercial hub.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, described the move as a critical step to accelerate progress, stressing the need for efficiency, collaboration, and accountability.

The Committee, chaired by Deputy Minister Yussif Issaka Jajah, will coordinate stakeholders, address bottlenecks, and ensure timely delivery of the project.

The initiative is expected to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to sustainable development.