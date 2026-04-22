PAC Chairperson cautions MMDAs to desist from taking monies from MPs and PWDs account for emergencies

The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Abena Osei Asare has cautioned District and Municipal Assemblies to desist from taking money from Members of Parliament and People With Disabilities (PWDs) accounts to fund their “emergency activities.”

She made this appeal yesterday, Aprill 21 at the PAC second Zonal Public Hearing in Kumasi to consider the 2024 Auditor-General’s report.

During yesterday’s public hearing, it was observed that misapplication of funds was a common infraction most of the Assemblies were practicing to the extent of taking monies allocated to PWDs to organise events such as Independence Day celebration or payment of retirement package to Assembly members .

The Ranking Member of the Committee, Samuel Atta Mills who chaired the sitting, ordered that all monies taken from MPs and PWDs accounts must be paid back within thirty (30) days.

He was of the view that because MPs are not signatories to the accounts at the Assemblies, their allocations are sometimes used without their knowledge.