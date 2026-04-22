Okudzeto Ablakwa engages South African International Relations Minister over Xenophobic attacks

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has engaged South Africa’ International Relations Minister over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians.

In a revelation on Facebook, he posted “I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

According to him, ” The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full scale investigations into the depressing incidents.”

“The Government of South Africa is set to hold a briefing with African Ambassadors later today,” he added.

Okudzeto Ablakwa also confirmed that since yesterday, he had been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, coordinating the country’s response.

“I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well,” he added

The Minister revealed that “No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians.”

He further noted that the Mahama Administration remains uncompromising about the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both home and abroad.

“We are determined to guarantee the protection of all citizens,” he added.

“May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united and share an unbreakable bond — we shall not be divided by the hatred of a few fringe elements,” Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded .

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme