40 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Ghana is set to present approximately 40 athletes for the upcoming 23rd Commonwealth Games, to be held in the Scottish port city of Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 this year.

This represents a reduction of more than 50 per cent from the 2022 Games in Birmingham, which saw 100 athletes (60 men and 40 women) flying the flag of Ghana at the multi-sport event.

Addressing the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) General Assembly at its annual delegates congress last Saturday at the Best Western Premier Hotel, GOC President, Mr Richard Akpokavie, said he expects Ghana to send a contingent of approximately 40 athletes, depending on outstanding qualifications.

According to him, this year’s Commonwealth Games are a scaled-down version compared to Birmingham 2022, where Ghana presented athletes in 13 of the 19 core sports events, including team sports which significantly increased the numbers.

“This year, we will only compete in eight events: athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, and weightlifting—hence the smaller contingent,” he explained.

He revealed that the athletes will be accompanied by 21 officials, including coaches, medical personnel, safeguarding officers, and the Chef de Mission.

Mr Akpokavie informed the congress that on the sidelines of the Games, the GOC will collaborate with the government to promote the country through the “Ghana House” concept, an initiative that will showcase Ghanaian business opportunities, tourism, and the creative arts.

“We hope to return from Glasgow not only with medals but also with new partnerships and friendships that will create opportunities and jobs for young people,” he said.

Regarding the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games, to be staged for the first time in Africa in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13, the GOC President disclosed that Ghana is likely to field a small contingent of approximately eight athletes in athletics, badminton, boxing, fencing, taekwondo, and beach volleyball.

“The International Federations and the IOC are still finalising allocations for sports disciplines and athlete quotas; federations will be informed once the process is completed,” he mentioned.

Turning to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Mr Akpokavie told the gathering that they must never lose sight of the fact that the ultimate goal of this quadrennial is for the GOC to qualify as many athletes as possible and position them to win medals.

“For this reason, we must be deliberate in our actions so that our athletes are adequately prepared and given the best opportunity to qualify and excel,” he added.

He announced that in the coming weeks, the GOC will continue engaging the federations regarding their preparations and plans for Los Angeles 2028.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q