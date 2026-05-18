Vision stun Nations FC



A 37th-minute strike from on-loan forward, Faruk Mohammed, was enough to hand visiting Vision FC a vital 1-0 victory over Nations FC in their penultimate Ghana Premier League Matchday 33 fixture at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese yesterday.



The 26-year-old centre-forward, who joined Nations FC last season from Hohoe United, was loaned to Vision FC in January until the end of the season.



In a twist of fate, Mohammed returned to haunt his employers, scoring the goal that could potentially condemn Nations FC to relegation.





The decisive moment arrived in the 37th minute when Nations FC goalkeeper, Hadina Bariu, cleared poorly for Mohammed to intercept and slotted into an empty net.



Vision FC held onto their solitary lead until the break and returned in the second half to defend it.



The tension peaked in the 92nd minute when Nations FC was awarded a penalty after midfielder Mohammed Alidu was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.



However, goalkeeper Godwin Ametefe dived to save the spot-kick, which was struck by his counterpart, goalkeeper Bariu.



Vision FC held on to secure the win, bringing their points tally to 44 to move out of the relegation zone.



BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER





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