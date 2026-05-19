Black Maidens to face Liberia Saturday

The Black Maidens will face Liberia in the second round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers as they continue their quest for a place at the global tournament.

The 1st leg is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. The return fixture will take place a week later on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, at 4:00 p.m.

Ghana will be aiming to secure a strong result at home before travelling to Liberia for the decisive 2nd leg.

The Black Maidens has already begun preparations at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram ahead of the two-legged encounter.

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