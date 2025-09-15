GoldBod supports Fight Against Illegal Mining with Major Donation

In a significant move to strengthen government’s avowed fight against illegal mining, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has donated an amount of GHS5 million and five (5) Toyota Hilux pickups to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

The donation ceremony took place at the head office of the GoldBod in Accra, today, Monday, September 15, 2025 at about 11:30am.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GoldBod, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi Esq. who made the donation, emphasised the organization’s unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices in the country.

He noted that this donation is part of various initiatives by the GoldBod aimed at preserving the ecological integrity of mining communities and supporting sustainable mining practices.

“The Ghana Gold Board wants to buy more gold for purposes of foreign exchange generation for the country but the gold we buy, must be mined and sourced responsibly to create better value and in a manner, that doesn’t undermine the sanctity of our environment. Our collective survival as a people depends on the success of the fight against illegal mining and so we cannot afford to fail”, he said.

Mr. Gyamfi further indicated that the GoldBod is committed to supporting persons who desire to engage in legal and responsible mining but will support NAIMOS to deal ruthlessly with recalcitrant persons who are hellbent on engaging in illegal and irresponsible mining.

In addition to the cash and vehicles donated, Mr. Gyamfi announced upcoming initiatives that will ensure value-chain traceability in the gold trade sector and the formalization of the small-scale mining sector.

He also annouced the decision by the GoldBod to support the reclamation of 1000 hectares of devastated forest reserves lands in the country, as well as the cooperative mining program launched by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Receiving the donation, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah expressed his profound gratitude to the GoldBod for the donation.

He indicated that the gesture will serve as a major boost to the fight against the “Galamsey” menace at this crucial time.

The Minister assured the media and the general public that government will not relent but sustain the fight against the “Galamsey” menace until all devastated forests are turned green and our polluted water bodies, turned blue.