Gomoa Eco Park will be biggest in Africa – Kwame A Plus ‘cautions’ Kakum management

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, says the proposed Gomoa Eco Park in the Yenku Forest will become the biggest eco-tourism park in Africa and could rival the famous Kakum National Park.

Speaking in an interview with the ghanaiantimes.com.gh, the MP said the development would transform tourism in the Central Region and attract visitors from across the country and beyond.

He said the park would feature several attractions, including canopy walks, glass walkways, zip lines, hiking trails, quad biking and an increase in the forest’s animal population.

“We are going to do everything in that forest,” he said, adding that the project would make Gomoa a major tourism destination.

Mr. Obeng urged authorities at Kakum to invest more in their facilities and expand their offerings to remain competitive.

“If you are in Kakum, start looking for investment and start expanding and making it better because what we are going to do in the Yenku Forest, if you’re not careful, nobody will come to you,” he said.

The MP announced plans to introduce a hot air balloon attraction from Kenya during next year’s Easter celebrations in Gomoa.

According to him, the initiative forms part of a broader plan to turn the area into one of Ghana’s leading tourism destinations.

He further disclosed plans to build an artificial waterfall and dancing fountains that would be visible from the Lagos-Abidjan Highway at night.

Mr. Obeng expressed confidence that the tourism projects would be completed during the tenure of President John Dramani Mahama and would help position Ghana as Africa’s premier tourism destination.

He said the government and local authorities are committed to ensuring that the vision for Gomoa becomes a reality.

By: Jacob Aggrey